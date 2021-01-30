Shops, bars and restaurants and hotels in Pollensa affected by the crisis are to benefit from a six-month suspension of municipal taxes - those for rubbish collection and occupying the public way (better known as the terrace tax).

By suspension, the town hall means tax exemption until the end of June. This will mean a loss of 565,000 euros in revenue, but it will be compensated for by drawing on the budget surplus (money in the bank from previous years).

Mayor Tomeu Cifre says that this is one of a series of measures being adopted and that “now was the moment to apply specific measures that have a direct impact on the tax burden”.