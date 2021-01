A 62-year-old man died as the result of a fire in an apartment in Puerto Pollensa on Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called around 2am to the fire on the third floor of a building on the Calle Roger de Flor. The man's wife and son had managed to get out into the street, but the 62-year-old was trapped. He died of smoke inhalation.

Indications are that a household appliance was the cause of the fire.