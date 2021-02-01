Lord Lupton.

Lord Lupton: has given generously.

01-02-2021

British residents and tourists were being urged to give to the Pollensa food-bank because the severe economic slowdown has left many people on the poverty line.

Alan Ponte, former President of the Puerto Pollensa yacht club launched the appeal this morning. "One of the worst images I have seen are the long queues in Palma and elsewhere of people of all ages waiting to receive food parcels so that they can survive," he said.

He paid tribute to British peer Lord Lupton (James Roger Crompton Lupton), owner of Sa Fortaleza, (made famous by the BBC series The Night Manager) who had contributed generously to the fund. "His donation was taken to the Distribution Centre and given to families and people who are in need," he said.

