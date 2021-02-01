The latest figures for active cases of coronavirus in Mallorca's municipalities show increases in only eight of the 53. In Soller, the number has risen by 18. There are increases of four and five in three smaller municipalities - Puigpunyent, Ses Salines and Vilafranca.

Otherwise, the downward trend in active cases is confirmed by decreases in larger municipalities. In Sa Pobla, roughly the same size as Soller, there has been a fall of 41.

In Ibiza, where four municipalities have the second to fifth highest numbers of active cases in the Balearics, there are decreases in Ibiza itself (by 81 to 1,165), in Sant Antoni (by 36 to 290), in Sant Josep (by 37 to 360), but also an increase of 37 in Santa Eulària to 628.

The figures in brackets show the differences with the report of Saturday, January 30.

Palma 2,411 (-212)

Calvia 246 (-40)

Manacor 244 (-38)

Marratxi 205 (-27)

Inca 166 (-32)

Llucmajor 120 (-18)

Soller 115 (+18)

Pollensa 111 (-10)

Alcudia 106 (-19)

Sa Pobla 100 (-41)

Felanitx 63 (-8)

Santanyi 62 (-9)

Santa Margalida 44 (-7)

Binissalem 41 (-10)

Campos 40 (-7)

Muro 39 (-8)

Son Servera 39 (-12)

Santa Maria 37 (-12)

Esporles 34 (+1)

Bunyola 31 (-1)

Capdepera 31 (-4)

Andratx 30 (-2)

Arta 29 (+1)

Lloseta 28 (-7)

Alaro 27 (-2)

Sant Llorenç 20 (-8)

Porreres 19 (-1)

Consell 17 (-2)

Vilafranca 17 (+4)

Ses Salines 14 (+4)

Puigpunyent 13 (+5)

Sineu 13 (-2)

Petra 12 (-2)

Santa Eugenia 11 (no change)

Selva 11 (-9)

Algaida 10 (-6)

Llubi 10 (-2)

Sencelles 9 (-4)

Valldemossa 9 (+1)

Buger 7 (no change)

Montuiri 7 (-2)

Campanet 6 (no change)

Sant Joan 5 (-3)

Ariany 4 (+1)

Costitx 4 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 4 (no change)

Banyalbufar 3 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 3 (-2)

Deya 2 (no change)

Escorca 1 (no change)

Estellencs 1 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (-1)

Fornalutx 0 (no change)