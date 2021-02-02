Mallorca is famous for its crystal clear water, beautiful beaches and rich history, but there’s a lot more than that on offer here.

The light in Mallorca is really very special and it’s just one of the reasons artists continue to flock here from all over the world.

The annual Nit de l’Art in September is a massive hit and under normal circumstances the streets are packed with art lovers, live music and street performers and the work of local, national and international artists is showcased in shops, galleries and private homes in Palma and other parts of the island.

There’s an abundance of highly talented artists on this Island and one of them is Street Artist, Joan Aguiló, who’s been dubbed the Banksy of Mallorca.

His work decorates walls and buildings all over Mallorca and is also on show overseas.

Joan was obsessed with art from a very young age and his natural talent was encouraged by his Mum who was an Art Teacher.

He studied Illustration in Mallorca, Fine Arts in Barcelona and completed his University education in Mexico. He first became interested in Street Art when he was living in Germany and immediately connected with it, but wanted to make it his own.

“I had to try to develop my own style without losing the identity of Mallorca, how people live; the colours and the lifestyle on this island because that’s the type of Street Art I wanted to do,” he told me.

There are many different styles of Street Art, including collage, stencilling and painting straight onto bare walls and Joan has experimented with them all.

He also likes to tie his work to the Community and makes a point of spending time talking to local people before he starts a new project.

Last year he created a 100m2 mural in Mercat de l’Olivar as a tribute to the dedication and tenacity of those who work in the Primary Sector.