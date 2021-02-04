HMS Queen Elizabeth meets cruise liner MS Queen Elizabeth in Moray Firth.

08-07-2017Youtube: Navy Lookout

Boat enthusiasts were handed a mouth watering prospect this morning..... that the pride of Royal Navy, the aircraft carrier Queen Elizabeth and the pride of the British merchant fleet, the cruise liner Queen Elizabeth could meet up in Palma later this year.

The Cunard liner will be visiting Palma twice this year in September and October, according to Palma Port Authority (Covid permitting of course).

Britain´s biggest warship will be sailing for its first operational deployment this summer and so far details have not been disclosed but the Queen Elizabeth will be sailing through the Mediterranean and Palma is an exceptionally popular port with the Royal Navy. The Ministry of Defence are still working on the details but September has been muted as the month when the carrier will sail from her home-base in Portsmouth accompanied by four other Royal Navy warships and a submarine.

The two ships have met up before in the icy waters of the Atlantic on the aircraft carrier´s maiden deployment.

The Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier is the biggest warship ever built in Britain and she is equipped with the latest F35 aircraft. While her namesake cruise ship will be able to moor in the Port the carrier will have to stay in the Bay because she is too big to enter the Port of Palma.

