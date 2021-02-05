It’s a lovely sunny Saturday in Palma with a high of 19 degrees, a moderate southerly wind and a low of 11.

Calvia is windy and foggy this morning, but sunny this afternoon with a top temperature of 20 degrees and an overnight low of 9.

It’s a misty start to the weekend in Llucmajor but the sun will come out at lunchtime and it’ll be 19 degrees but very blustery; overnight the mercury will drop to 11.

Muro is very windy with gusts of 25-40 kilometres an hour but there’s plenty of sunshine and the daytime high of 18 will fall to 10 degrees after dark.

It’s a beautiful morning in Soller with moderate southerly winds and a high of 21 degrees, but the temperature will drop to 13 when the fog rolls in at lunchtime and it’ll be a chilly 7 degrees overnight.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Alaró.