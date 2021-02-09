Working on road signs and painting on the roads of Mallorca

Working on road signs and painting on the roads of Mallorca.

09-02-2021R.F.

There are several roads that currently have road works taking place. Here is the latest listing by the Carreteres de Mallorca website.

Roadworks map on Mallorca

Alternate traffice on the Lluc road (Ma- 2130) on 9/2 from 07.00 to 16.00, and from km 6 to km 9 (both directions), for gardening tasks.

Lanes cut on the left and right alternately at on the Manacor road (Ma- 15) from February 8 to February 12, from 07.00 to 18.00, and from km 2.7 to km 3.5 (direction Manacor), for painting road markings.

Right lane cut on the Inca motorway (Ma-13) on February 9 and February 10 from 07:30 to 15:00, at km 24'35 (ascending direction) for road marking works.

Lane closure starting at the Inca Industrial Estate from the Palma-Sa Pobla motorway (Ma-13), on the night of February 10 from 22.00 to February 11 at 06.00 (ascending direction) due to maintenance vertical posts.

