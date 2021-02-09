There are several roads that currently have road works taking place. Here is the latest listing by the Carreteres de Mallorca website.

Alternate traffice on the Lluc road (Ma- 2130) on 9/2 from 07.00 to 16.00, and from km 6 to km 9 (both directions), for gardening tasks.

Lanes cut on the left and right alternately at on the Manacor road (Ma- 15) from February 8 to February 12, from 07.00 to 18.00, and from km 2.7 to km 3.5 (direction Manacor), for painting road markings.

Right lane cut on the Inca motorway (Ma-13) on February 9 and February 10 from 07:30 to 15:00, at km 24'35 (ascending direction) for road marking works.

Lane closure starting at the Inca Industrial Estate from the Palma-Sa Pobla motorway (Ma-13), on the night of February 10 from 22.00 to February 11 at 06.00 (ascending direction) due to maintenance vertical posts.