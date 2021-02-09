The Tuesday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 138 new positive cases, 69 in Mallorca, 61 in Ibiza, three in Minorca and five in Formentera. The 138 are 85 more than were reported on Monday, but yesterday's figure reflected the fact there is comparatively little testing other than in Mallorca on a Sunday. The Tuesday test rate is 3.77%, based on 3,660 tests (700 more tests than reported on Monday).

There are thirteen fewer Covid patients on wards in Mallorca - 174 - and also thirteen fewer in Ibiza (106). In Minorca, the number has come down by five to seven. In intensive care there are seven fewer patients in Mallorca (83) but three more in Ibiza (26). The number of patients in Minorca remains six.

Fifty-one more patients have been discharged from hospital and a further 479 patients have recovered. The total number of active cases has dropped 217 to 6,405. In Mallorca, primary care is monitoring 122 fewer people (3,030 in all).

The ministry has confirmed six more deaths. The total since the start of the pandemic is 639.