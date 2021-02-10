Meeting to consider solar park project in Marratxi, Mallorca

Marratxi's mayor Miquel Cabot (second right) next to Mauricio Lucena, the president and CEO of Aena.

10-02-2021

Following a meeting in Madrid with the mayor of Marratxi, Miquel Cabot, the airports authority Aena says that it will be making a new proposal regarding the siting of a photovoltaic park by the Son Bonet aerodrome.

Residents of Marratxi have formed a group opposed to the location of the park, and parties at the town hall are unanimous in supporting the residents. Aena is planning to develop a park on some twenty hectares of land between Son Bonet and Pla de na Tesa. This is land that has been used by residents of Pla de na Tesa and Pont d'Inca for recreational purposes for more than forty years. Aena, which owns the land, offered it as a form of compensation for the aerodrome's noise and pollution.

At the meeting with the Aena president and CEO, Mauricio Lucena, Cabot expressed the town hall's opposition, one that it shares with residents, whose group's name is Son Bonet Pulmó Verd (Green Lung). "They have listened to us carefully and are sensitive to our case, but they have told us that they do not want to give up on the project."

The town hall now awaits the revised proposal for the park and will then assess whether it meets the demands being made by residents.

