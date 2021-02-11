Closed Balearic bars...but for how long?

10-02-2021CATI CLADERA

Bars and restaurants in the Balearics were given fresh hope this morning after a court in the Basque Country overturned the lockdown order issued by the Basque regional government.

Provinces across the country, including the Balearics, are planning similar legal challenges and looking for a similar outcome because a legal precedent has now been set.

The Balearic government has ordered that bars and restaurants should remain closed until the end of the month which has resulted in a wave of protests especially as the number of cases of the coronavirus in Mallorca continues to fall.

The Basque Country, like the Balearics is in Phase 4, but a judge ruled that as long as social distancing was maintained and the curfew respected, then they could open.

The news was met with "drinks all round" in Basque Country bars......Will the Balearics being doing the same next week?

