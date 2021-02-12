Temperatures dropped a few degrees as a cold front swept across Mallorca on Friday and they’re unlikely to rise until Monday, according to Maria Jose Guerrero from the State Meteorological Agency, Aemet.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with morning rain and thunderstorms and a high of 16º but strong northerly winds will make it feel much cooler. Stormy seas and 2 metre high waves are forecast in the northern half of Mallorca and 0.5-1 metre elsewhere.

Sunday will be overcast and windy with scattered showers in the flatlands and snow in the Serra de Tramuntana and it’ll be cold too with a high of just 12º. 1-2 metre high waves are forecast everywhere, except the south coast where they’ll be 0.5-0.8 metres high.