On Sunday, the Balearic health ministry reported 70 new positive cases (73 fewer than on Saturday) and a test rate of 3.01% from 2,325 tests, 852 fewer than reported on Saturday. There are 48 new cases in Mallorca, 20 in Ibiza and two in Minorca.

In intensive care units, there are five fewer Covid patients in Mallorca (down to 62), there is one fewer in Ibiza (24) and no change in Minorca (five). On wards, there is no change to the number of patients in Mallorca (116) or in Minorca (four), but there is an increase of four to 88 in Ibiza.

A total of 356 more people have recovered, fifteen of whom were in hospital. The total number of active cases in the Balearics is down a further 362 to 4,452, while the number of people in Mallorca who are being monitored by primary care has come down a further 123 to 2,270.

The ministry has confirmed four more deaths; the total is 664. Since the start of February, this number has risen by 68.