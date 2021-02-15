It’s a beautiful sunny day in Palma and the wind has dropped to a light breeze, but be prepared because it’s only 14 degrees and it will drop to 4 when the sun goes down.

Calvia is 13 degrees with lots of sunshine, a light wind and a low of 5.

The sun’s out in Santanyi and it’s 14 degrees with occasional clouds, a southeasterly wind and a low of 5.

Muro is partly sunny, partly cloudy and windy with a top temperature of 15 degrees falling to 5 after dark.

It’s 15 in Soller with hazy sunshine, a light southerly wind and a low of 4.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Puerto Soller.