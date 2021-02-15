The Balearic government's three new ministers were sworn in on Monday morning. Following the cabinet reshuffle on Friday, the new ministers are Miquel Company (European Funds, university and culture); Mercedes Garrido (presidency, public function and equality); and Josep Marí (housing and mobility).

Two existing ministers needed to be sworn in again, as there have been changes to their portfolios. The vice-president, Juan Pedro Yllanes, is now responsible for democratic memory as well as for energy transition and the productive sectors; the education minister, Martí March, has an added specific responsibility for professional training.

Josep Marí said that the government is sensitive to the needs of the people and that housing is "a matter of discussion" within the cabinet. Mercedes Garrido promised to work to ensure that ministers and parties work in the same direction in overcoming the economic, social and health crisis. The islands, she observed, were at a "decisive moment". If everyone works to overcome the crisis, "we can achieve this".

Miquel Company observed that the Balearics are facing an "historic moment" for which European resources will be essential in achieving a fair recovery that is across the board. His ministry has been expressly created for this purpose in order that there is a sustainable exit from the crisis that is aligned with the interests of all sectors.