15-02-2021

The big stores re-opened today as part of the easing of restrictions:

El Corte Inglés. Their two branches in Palma will open from 9a.m. to 8p.m. from Monday to Friday. On Saturday they will open for essential products and the smaller Corte Ingles in Jaime III will open on Sunday, but supermarket only.

Fan Mallorca. Will be open Monday to Friday from 9a.m. to 8p.m.

Mallorca Fashion Outlet. Open Monday to Friday from 10a.m. to 8p.m.

Alcampo. Open 10a.m. to 10p.m. Monday to Saturday.

Porto Pi. Open from 9a.m. to 8p.m.

