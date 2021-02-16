Palma's motorway

Be advised that the tunnel of Son Vic (Ma-1), will be closed from the night of the 18 to the 19/2, from the 22.00 to 06.00 (both directions) for maintenance work.

Alternate routes to take:

· Towards Andratx: use Paguera and Es Capdellà exit

· Going direction Palma use Camp de Mar exit.

Alternate traffic on ctra. from Andratx to Sant Elm (Ma-1030) from the 16th to the 18th February from 07.00 to 18.00, and from km 6 to km 7.6 (both directions), for safety barrier repair works.

Alternate traffic on ctra. from Andratx to es Capdellà (Ma-1031) from the 16th to the 18th February from 07.00 to 18.00, and from km 6 to km 8 (both directions), for safety barrier repair work.

Alternate traffic on ctra. from Manacor (Ma-15) from the 17th to the 19th February from 07.00 to 18.00, and from km 41 to km 42 (ascending direction), for maintenance work.

