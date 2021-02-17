Cruise tourism could be back in Mallorca in May and Costa Cruises is likely to be first in line with its flagship, Costa Smeralda.

From March 27, the Costa Smeralda will run mini cruises in Italy and from May 1 week-long trips will be available in the western Mediterranean with stops in Savona, Civitavecchia and Palermo in Italy and Marseille in France. There’s also a possibility that it will also dock in Barcelona and Palma..

The Costa Luminosa will also be back in service, departing Trieste on May 2 on a one-week trip to Greece and Croatia with a stopover in Bari.

All other cruises planned before the end of May that are not included in Wednesday’s updated programme will be cancelled and Costa Cruises says is Travel Agencies and clients affected by the changes will be notified.

The Costa Smerelda is 337 metres long, has 20 decks and can accommodate 6,554 passengers and 1,646 crew.