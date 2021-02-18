Medical staff at the hospital

“The Balearics is the only community in Spain incapable of rewarding medical staff.”

18-02-2021Archives

The Balearic Medical Union (Simebal) said yesterday that awarding the Community Gold Medal to the health sector is a “pure aesthetic operation” by the Balearic government to “cover up the remunerative mistreatment” of the group.

Union president Miguel Lazarus said that the announcement has been received “with a mixture of indignation considering the way medical staff have been treated.”

“Considering the strains under which we are having to work, this award is nothing more than an attempt by the government to hide the reality of the pressure that doctors are under in the Balearics and, of late, the conditions under which they are having to work,” Lazarus added.

Staff shortage

Lazarus went on to highlight the fact that “doctors have been claiming a Covid bonus for months, similar to ones being awarded by other regions of Spain,” and criticised the shortage of medical staff in the Balearics.

“The Balearics is the only autonomous community in Spain which is incapable of financially rewarding its health workers for their sacrifice and effort."

“All we want is to be recognised with a dignified, just and deserved bonus.

“We greatly appreciate the immense gratitude from the general public but empty words and medals from the government are an insult,” he added.

Related Tags

Related news

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.