The Balearic health sector is to be recognised with the award of the government's Gold Medal.

Government spokesperson Iago Negueruela announced on Monday that this highest distinction is for the health sector's work during the pandemic and is a "recognition of dedication over the past year, of the ability to adapt, and of the commitment and courage that have been shown".

The twelve Ramon Llull Prizes, which are awarded to coincide with Balearics Day (March 1), will go to workers who have played a prominent role during the pandemic and to services. Essential workers, security forces, the educational community, residents of and workers at care homes, the agricultural sector, the world of culture (particularly damaged by the crisis), certain professional associations, social services workers and volunteers; these will all be recognised.

The government, Negueruela added, wishes to recognise the sacrifices that have been made. There will also be a Ramon Llull Prize "for all the citizens".