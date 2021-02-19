Palma Airport, Mallorca, which has the Airport Health Accreditation

Son Sant Joan now has the Airport Health Accreditation.

19-02-2021Teresa Ayuga

Palma Son Sant Joan Airport has received the certification of the Airport Health Accreditation programme from the Airports Council International (ACI). This programme assesses compliance with health measures as set out by the ACI and other bodies, which include the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

The airports authority Aena notes that in the ECDC guidelines for Covid testing and quarantine of air travellers, air transport has been shown to be an environment with a low prevalence of the virus, adding up to less than one per cent of detected Covid cases and without an increase in the transmission rate.

Anti-Covid protocols and measures are applied at all airports in the Aena network. Madrid-Barajas and Barcelona-El Prat had already received the certification. The other airports are being processed.

The ACI measures include the likes of disinfection, capacity controls, protective screens and social distance markings.

