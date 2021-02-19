People in a shopping centre in Mallorca

The tougher measures have brought about a significant improvement.

19-02-2021Teresa Ayuga

On January 21, the maximum number of active cases of coronavirus in the Balearics was reached - 9,866. As of February 19, the number is 3,208, a third of what it was.

This decrease has meant that the Balearics as a whole are now classified as being medium risk. The 14-day cumulative incidence per 100,000 is 137.89; the medium risk range is 50 to 149. In Mallorca, the 14-day rate is 104.01. The expectation is that the downward trend will continue and that the islands will pass to low risk within a fortnight. The seven-day cumulative incidence for the Balearics is currently 56.55; in Mallorca it is 48.55. Minorca is better off than the other islands, with a 14-day rate of 39.62 and a 7-day rate of just 8.57.

Latest Covid date for the Balearics

Joan Carles March, a specialist in preventive medicine and public health, says that the significant decrease is linked to measures that were adopted in December, mainly towards the end of the month, and also to the beginning of the vaccination programme, "albeit this is very slow".

March warns that it is important to take into account that the pace of the decrease has slowed in recent days. "This may mainly be due to the UK variant, which is generating 40% of cases in Mallorca and 50% in Ibiza."

