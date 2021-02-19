In Madrid on Friday, President Armengol and Balearic tourism minister Iago Negueruela proposed that the Balearic Islands are a "pilot destination" for the vaccination passport.

This proposal was made at a meeting with the national tourism minister Reyes Maroto and the secretary of state for tourism, Fernando Valdés. Negueruela said after the meeting that the Balearic government had offered the Spanish government an experiment with the vaccination passport or certificate.

"This will mean that the Balearics will once again be one of the first destinations to open. We have the experience gained last year with the tourist pilot plan. The Balearics are committed to safe tourism for all those who come and who live on the islands. This is why we want a health passport that will allow better control of access to our territory. We have today taken a decisive step in being pioneers in doing this."

Maroto has previously stated her support for a vaccination passport (or certificate) system.