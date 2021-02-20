Bars and restaurants will have shorter working hours after they finally re-open probably on March 2. The Association of bar and restaurant owners say that their members want to close "mid afternoon" so that there is not a large gathering of people.

The Balearic government will be looking at the issue of bar and restaurant re-opening next week but they have underlined the fact that safety will be paramount.

Bars and restaurants are busy installing safety measures. Owners hope that they will be able to re-open their interiors and not just their terraces.