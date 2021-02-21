In Minorca in 2020.

The fall in tourism demand has affected business in general.

21-02-2021Gemma Andreu

According to a survey carried out by consultants KPMG and the CEOE Spanish Confederation of Business Organisations, 54% of businesses in the Balearics expect to increase their turnover in 2021.

While 94% of businesses surveyed consider the current economic situation in the Balearics to be bad or very bad - 20% higher than the national average - three-quarters of them believe that they will overcome the crisis. This leads to 54% anticipating increased turnover; 32% expect a decrease.

A majority of businesses believe that it will take at least two years for there to be a full recovery, with 72% not expecting their pre-crisis sales levels to recover until the end of 2022. The 54% expectation of increased turnover this year is by and large linked to falls in turnover in 2020.

Thirty-seven per cent of businesses feel that they will have to co-exist with Covid for more than a year, with 27% saying one year and 13% six months. One in five businesses expect that the virus will end up being endemic.

Of economic measures adopted by the Spanish government, the highest valuation, 81%, is for the ERTE furlough scheme. The fall in tourism demand, which has affected businesses in the Balearics more than in other regions, has led to three-quarters of companies having carried out operational restructuring or debt refinancing. Seventy-nine per cent have had to make adjustments to their workforces.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.