Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave some hope this afternooon that thousands of Britons may be able to enjoy a Mallorca summer holiday this year.
A successor to the Global travel Taskforce will be created by the government, and report on when international travel might resume by April 12, the prime minister has announced.
Johnson said the April 12 deadline for reporting on when international travel could resume had been set “so people can plan for the summer”.
“The government will determine when international travel should resume, which will be no earlier than 17 May”, the Prime Minister said.
Britain is looking at a system of allowing vaccinated individuals to travel more freely internationally, he said.
“The vaccination programme has massively changed the odds in our favour”, he said. “The end really is in sight”.
Johnson predicted the summer would be “incomparably better” than “the situation around us now”.
Labour leader Kier Starmer said “this has to be the last lockdown” and urged Johnson to stick to taking a cautious stance.
Swedish / Hace about 11 hours
Dear Boris, I think you're lying, maybe talking politics?
We are not close to the tunnel yet and you know it.
Maybe you can go to Majorca because you had covid-19. Feel free to bring your friend Donald with you!
BACKGROUND PUBLISHED 19 FEBRUARY Excess mortality in Europe 2020 The difference in the number of deaths in 2020 compared to an average for the years 2016-2019 in each country. Liechtenstein, 20.8 percent, Spain, 18.9, Poland, 18.7, Slovenia, 18.5, Italy, 17.4, Belgium, 16.7, Czech Republic, 16.6, Bulgaria, 15.1, Great Britain, 15.1, Switzerland, 13.0, Malta, 12.6, Lithuania, 12.3. Netherlands, 11.6, Romania, 11.1, Austria, 11.1, Portugal, 11.0, Slovakia, 10.5, France, 10.4, Cyprus, 9.2, Croatia, 9.1, Hungary, 8.1, Sweden, 7.6.
Greece, 7.5, Germany, 5.3, Estonia, 3.1, Finland, 2.7, Iceland, 1.6, Denmark, 1.6, Latvia, 0.4, Norway, -0.4. Source: Fredrik Charpentier Ljungqvist, based on data from Eurostat, University of Oxford and Statistics Sweden(SCB).
NOTE: Since the measurements began in 1749 in Sweden, the excess mortality in 1773 was 105 139 Swedes died or the equivalent of 5.3 percent of the population. The cause of this was smallpox combined with a dysentery epidemic that claimed the lives of many people. Then comes 1918 with 104,591 deaths (the Spanish flu) and 1857 when 101,491 people died, mainly from dysentery and cholera.
PS2 / Hace about 12 hours
SVEN / Hace about 12 hours
Have you looked at the last two very dunner-holding matches with English teams on the Champions League?
Leipz vs. Liverpool (0-2), last week
Atlético Madrid vs. Chelsea (0-1), today Tuesday
Both Liverpool (My English Team) and Chelsea played very entertaining and honest football!
And the judges were very good.
But, Liverpool match was played in Budapest and Chelsea match in Bucharest.
Thus, no one wants to play with Britons in the core of Cahmpions League in the EU !!
(Return Chelsea vs. Atlético Madrid will be played at Stamford Bridge!)
Do you think you will somehow affect the EU when it comes to a Corona Pass?!
Andrew / Hace about 20 hours
Says Martin who sounds like he can barely read or write. Please come on holiday to Magaluf Martin, the shops that sell kebabs, all day breakfasts, two for one pints and show live football all day are missing you a lot. As are the tattoo shops and the chemists that sell lotions for sun burn. I live in Mallorca and despite no holiday season last year, I can assure you that the quality of life here is vastly superior to your council estate in dreary Dagenham.
Martin / Hace 1 day
You don’t tell anybody anything mate you’d be one of the first to come running back when Mallorca is living on bread and water because the economy is bust
Steven / Hace 1 day
So much ranting in the comments based purely on speculation. What we have been told :- UK govt will release a report in April with their plans. Spain will vaccinate all adults by summer. England likely to allow overseas travel in June - but what requirements for leaving the country we don’t know. Requirements for entering any other country - we don’t know.
Steve, Son Maties / Hace 1 day
Not till we're all vaccinted in Mallorca pal, - WE'LL TELL YOU WHEN YOU CAN COME THANKS...
Peter / Hace 1 day
So if all Britain is vaccinated they can travel wherever they want ? We can all spread the virus, whether we're vaccinated or not, so what about the people they're visiting, - don't they matter ?
E Weldon / Hace 1 day
Sadly, I had to cancel 5 visits last year and February this year! I’ve had 1st vaccine and waiting for my second in two weeks time! I work in NHS and I’ve seen the devastation and heartbreak Covid causes to the staff, patients and their relatives. I will be waiting till Summer 2022 till I return
Michael / Hace 1 day
If holidays to the Balearics are to resume the UK needs to get a Vaccine Passport in place. The Balearic Government want all tourism to resume but only if safe. To say they don’t want the Brits is just not true. To be honest the Brits are the big spenders and a major contributor to Island finances. Many British have homes and/or holiday homes over all the Islands and are desperate to return. The only way forward is a vaccine passport and without it entry must be denied.