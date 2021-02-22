Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave some hope this afternooon that thousands of Britons may be able to enjoy a Mallorca summer holiday this year.

A successor to the Global travel Taskforce will be created by the government, and report on when international travel might resume by April 12, the prime minister has announced.

Johnson said the April 12 deadline for reporting on when international travel could resume had been set “so people can plan for the summer”.

“The government will determine when international travel should resume, which will be no earlier than 17 May”, the Prime Minister said.

Britain is looking at a system of allowing vaccinated individuals to travel more freely internationally, he said.

“The vaccination programme has massively changed the odds in our favour”, he said. “The end really is in sight”.

Johnson predicted the summer would be “incomparably better” than “the situation around us now”.

Labour leader Kier Starmer said “this has to be the last lockdown” and urged Johnson to stick to taking a cautious stance.