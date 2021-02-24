British tourists who can proved they been vaccinated could be heading off to Greece on holiday as early as May as the eastern Mediterranean country puts further pressure on Mallorca, one of its main competitors for British tourists.

According to press reports this morning plans currently being discussed in Athens have suggested that if British visitors can prove they have had their Covid-19 vaccine, they should be allowed into the country, according to The Times. Greece is planning to vaccinate thousands of travel industry employees in an effort to kick-start the all important tourist industry and welcome British tourists.,

However, the move could place Greece in the EU's bad books, after the bloc insisted on a united approch to allowing non-essential travel from outside the Europe to resume.

The news comes as travel giant TUI said that Crete is now more popular than Mallorca with holiday bookers and Jet2 has announced more flights to Greece and wants the holiday season extended.