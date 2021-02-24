British tourists who can proved they been vaccinated could be heading off to Greece on holiday as early as May as the eastern Mediterranean country puts further pressure on Mallorca, one of its main competitors for British tourists.
According to press reports this morning plans currently being discussed in Athens have suggested that if British visitors can prove they have had their Covid-19 vaccine, they should be allowed into the country, according to The Times. Greece is planning to vaccinate thousands of travel industry employees in an effort to kick-start the all important tourist industry and welcome British tourists.,
However, the move could place Greece in the EU's bad books, after the bloc insisted on a united approch to allowing non-essential travel from outside the Europe to resume.
The news comes as travel giant TUI said that Crete is now more popular than Mallorca with holiday bookers and Jet2 has announced more flights to Greece and wants the holiday season extended.
Scott / Hace 26 minutes
Greece is using its head here in getting the tourists back as soon as possible and its paying off for them, they have said they will accept people who have had the vaccine or people who provide they have done a negative PCR test before travel and will face no restrictions, they understand not all will have had, or want the vaccine so making it easy to travel regardless i tip my hat at them. I've never looked at going on holiday there i always look to Mallorca first, i have 3 sets of flights all booked for Mallorca throughout this year and early next BUT if Mallorca make it hard work then ill go to Greece for a easy no fuss holiday this year.
Mary / Hace about 1 hour
Well all I can say is glad I am in Mallorca and not the UK.infection rates here are way better. Vaccine or no vaccine its definitely safer here than somewhere with the worst death rate in Europe and kids out of school for 3 months. The only thing the uk got right was the vaccine roll out.
Zoe / Hace about 2 hours
better together has lost it shine and no surprise cracks are appearing. The ineffectiveness of EU was never more apparent than during pandemic , they made a total mess of it. UK has already passed 18 million vaccination and I take my hat off to Greece who are going to go ahead and look after their own interest. Maybe Spain/Mallorca should learn when the country is so dependant on the tourism.
Martin / Hace about 2 hours
Poor you hard done by you need to think if it wasn’t for the older generation feeding and clothing you you’d have nothing so think on before you start the granny bashing
David / Hace about 2 hours
Totally agree with the actions Greece has taken to kick start their travel industry and get this years season up and running ASAP. Spain is so far behind it’s untrue. Get off your rear ends spain and get on with it. Stop saying Brits need to do this and do that regarding vaccines. We’ve made massive progress in vaccinations. The EU is asleep and needs all member countries to kick those at the top into gear as they have on this occasion totally screwed up. Overpaid time wasters. Sack them or you’ll still be waiting for holiday makers in 2021 Spain. We all want to come back to Spain urgently. But until it’s safe. We won’t be coming that’s for definite.
ab / Hace about 2 hours
How can it be fair to allow the older generation on holiday this summer whilst the youngsters without their 'vaccine passport' are forced to stay at home. Already, the young have sacrificed over a year of the best part of their lives to protect the old. And now this? Instagrams from the over 60's sipping G&Ts in Greece while the under 30's try to find a job and a property in the UK?
Majorca fan / Hace about 3 hours
Yesterday my wife and I received our first Oxford AZ vaccine no major side effects not comparable with shots needed for Far East and India. Received a little card afterwards with vacation detail on it and space for second dose data. Question is will this little card be proof of vaccine to travel I think not.certainly for the European Commission. Greece may get into eu bad books by looking after its populations own interests. The rationale for failure by justification for all go down together doesn’t cut it anymore good luck Greece Majorca its in your hands to rescue yourselves.
Lisa / Hace about 3 hours
Greece is just trying to do its best for its citizens. It’s working hard with the UK pioneering the vaccine passport, whilst trying to get its population vaccinated.
They realise the importance of tourism to the economy - which effects everyone living in Greece and on the islands. They also want to get citizens vaccinated PDQ.
Sadly the EU has made a total mess of the vaccination rollout. That has been acknowledged widely.
On balance Greece should be admired for the way Greece is fighting for survival. The Balearics could certainly learn from their approach.