The Tuesday report from the Balearic health ministry notes 52 new positive cases of coronavirus, 23 more than on Monday, when figures are typically low. There are 38 new cases in Mallorca, 13 in Ibiza and one in Formentera. The test rate is 1.72% based on 3,023 tests - 1,643 more tests than were reported on Monday.

After a couple of days when hospital admissions in Mallorca had risen, there is now a decrease of four to 76 in terms of Covid patients on wards. The number of patients in Ibiza is down to 68, and there are just two patients in Minorca. In intensive care units there are 60 patients in all Balearic hospitals, five fewer. In Mallorca the number is down three to 45, in Ibiza by one to 13 and in Minorca also by one to two.

Twenty-one more patients have been discharged from hospital, while a further 146 people have recovered. The total number of people being attended to by the health service is down a further 86 to 2,410, while primary care in Mallorca is monitoring 12 fewer people - 1,414.

Three more deaths have been confirmed; the total now stands at 686.

The 14-day cumulative incidence per 100,000 in the Balearics as a whole is down to 111.27. In Mallorca this is 93.75. The rates in Minorca and Formentera are 25.70 and 74.31 respectively, while Ibiza remains in the "extreme risk" category with a rate of 262.99. The seven-day incidence for the Balearics is less than a half - 41.93, with Mallorca at 37.28 per 100,000. The Ibiza rate for seven days is below 100 - 90.59.