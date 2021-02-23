The Balearic government has hit back. Just hours after reports that bars and restaurants would be allowed to open until 6p.m. the government has said it will be a 4p.m. close, terraces only and with reduced capacity and a maximum of four people per table.

Bars and restaurants will reopen next Tuesday with the Balearic government making an official announcement on Friday. But it will only be those businesses which have a terrace with a capacity of 50 percent.

Business leaders have stressed that they want longer opening hours and they will be locked in talks with the government over the coming days.