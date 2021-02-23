The Balearic government has hit back. Just hours after reports that bars and restaurants would be allowed to open until 6p.m. the government has said it will be a 4p.m. close, terraces only and with reduced capacity and a maximum of four people per table.
Bars and restaurants will reopen next Tuesday with the Balearic government making an official announcement on Friday. But it will only be those businesses which have a terrace with a capacity of 50 percent.
Business leaders have stressed that they want longer opening hours and they will be locked in talks with the government over the coming days.
Dave / Hace 27 minutes
I find Mark Badbore to be a contradiction in terms. On the one hand he can't take abuse, but then says most Brits are legless fighting drunks. Has he been to the Jumeirah in Soller or La Residencia in Deia or the Mardavall or the Grand Son Net, 80% of the guests are pish well behaved Brits. In fact there are always more arrests per annum in Arenal with Germans than there are in Magaluf.
Mark Badoer / Hace about 1 hour
Alan, makes a nice change of the legless brits that normally roam the streets half naked, screaming and shouting and fighting.
Dr Heinze / Hace about 1 hour
I think you will find that the closure of bars/restaurants in Mallorca was driven by a reduction in the appropriate social distancing protocol following the excessive consumption of alcohol, be it in bars, restaurants or even illegal bottellon gatherings. To deny this seems rather ignorant.
Prohibition / Hace about 2 hours
As a matter of fact Alan I am teetotal but thank you for comment and well reasoned argument. The terraces are used by customers other than those drinking alcohol.
Alan / Hace about 2 hours
Prohibition / Hace about 3 hours
Alan appears to be in favour of prohibition! These are the kind of idiots we have to deal with.
Alan / Hace about 3 hours
And rightly so, last time terraces were open I saw many many instances of locals getting drunk all afternoon from 2 til 6.
Follow the data / Hace about 3 hours
https://cerclemallorca.es/covid-data-balearic-islands/