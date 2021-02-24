Have you booked your holiday or flight to Mallorca for this summer? If so then you could be eligible for a Bulletin prize. To thank loyal British tourists for their support and for not being lured away by Greece! the first 50 people who can prove that they have booked a holiday or a flight to Mallorca will receive a small gift from the Bulletin, when they are on the island this summer.
We wish our budget could stretch to a gift for all, but for the moment it is only the first 50! The gift consists of a bottle of Mallorca olive oil, a Bulletin fan and a copy of the newspaper.
Hope to see you this summer.
Zoe / Hace about 1 hour
My end of March one was just cancelled by Easy Jet :( Will be re booking , for when? I do not know really.
Jason Moore / Hace about 3 hours
Hi Andy, do with it what you like but a bit of a shame!
Jason / Hace about 3 hours
Jason Moore / Hace about 3 hours
Andy it is the best olive oil in the world ! Do what you like with it, But abit of a shame!
Andy / Hace about 3 hours
Jason, you have been trying to shift that oil for months now, surely its gone off by now? I use it to lubricate my hedgetrimmer!
Andy / Hace about 3 hours
Eva / Hace about 3 hours
Yes we have for 27th September to Porto Cristo
Jason Moore / Hace about 4 hours
Hi Nicholas Tranter, hope to see you soon in Palma and you can pick up your prize from our offices. Thanks for your support.
Nicolas Tranter / Hace about 4 hours
BA booking Ref OFECEQ. LCY to PMI on Tues 18th May. Booked! I can send copy of ETckt - your article is unclear about how to respond in terms of applying for a prize.....