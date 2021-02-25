Police Officers in Cala Major.

22-02-2021A. Sepúlveda

A man whose body was recovered from a house in Cala Major on Monday may have been dead for 4-5 years.

Residents of Carrer de Miquel Rosselló i Alemany called the 091 Emergency Services because they hadn’t heard from their neighbour for a long time and were worried about him.

The deceased had given a neighbour a spare key to his home which was handed over to the Officers when they arrived at the scene.

After knocking on the man’s door and getting no answer the Officers entered the home and immediately detected a strong smell.

Police say they found the remains of Bernat Mesquida Barceló on the sofa covered in a sheet.

A forensic doctor examined the body and determined that the man had been dead for 4-5 years, but the precise details won’t be known until an autopsy has been carried out at the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Palma.

According to experts a corpse goes through different stages of decomposition depending on several factors, including complexion and location of death.

"It is very sad that no one noticed Bernat Mesquida Barceló was missing for more than five years," said local residents.

Officers said the house was very cluttered and dirty and that the deceased showed signs of Diogenes syndrome.

