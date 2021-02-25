The Balearic government finally made up their mind this morning and announced that bars and restaurants can open on Tuesday to 5p.m. with reduced capacity on their terraces.

After days of talks with the sector a formal decision was finally made this morning. The fact that bars and restaurants would open on Tuesday was not an issue it was the time they would be open to.

The decision was largely welcomed this morning with many bar and restaurant owners saying that it was better than nothing.