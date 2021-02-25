The British travel industry rounded on government ministers this morning after Home Secretary Priti Patel said that it was too early to book a summer holiday despite upbeat comments from Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday.
An independent committee will report on April 12 to the British governmnent and if all goes according to plan summer holidays could be allowed from May 17. Infact, some of our online readers have already booked this date.
Patel said: “Well, it’s too early. It’s far too early. It is too early and we have to look at the data at every single stage and the roadmap outlined by the prime minister makes that abundantly clear.”
The general secretary of the British Airline Pilots’ Association, Brian Strutton, said: “It is unbelievable that yet again we have senior ministers stomping on the public’s desire to get away on holiday after the good news from just two days ago.”
Paul Charles, who is leading the Save Our Summer campaign involving hundreds of holiday firms, told the Independent newspaper: “The public have taken the prime minister at his word and are working on the restart of travel on 17 May.
“It’s a pity the home secretary wishes to return to the days of ministers contradicting each other. Her duty as an elected MP is to help the sector recover, not dilute it and see jobs disappear.”
A spokesperson for Abta, the travel association, told the Independent: “You can book a summer holiday now with confidence by booking a package holiday through an Abta member, and many travel companies are also offering additional flexibility to take into account the ongoing uncertainty created by the pandemic.”
Alf / Hace 40 minutes
Justin, people are not starving in Mallorca, a lot of people who work in tourism are young and part of the gig economy, they are often mainland Spanish or latinos. A lot of them have left. Trust me the average Mallorcan doesn't aspire to clean hotel bedrooms! The biggest issue here is the bars & restaurants being shut, but that changes fro next Tuesday. I don't begrudge you a holiday, but you can still oass on the virus if vaccinated. Mallorca's vaccine roll out is one of the slowest in all of Europe. By the summer there will still be a majority of people over 50 unvaccinated. Please come in 2022 instead.
Justin / Hace about 1 hour
Alf, I understand your point, but do you work in the tourism sector in Mallorca? People who need the tourists coming just to survive? It doesn't sound like. If it's safe, why shouldn't people want a holiday? I don't see that as being selfish. We have booked to come to Mallorca in July and cannot wait.
Alf / Hace about 2 hours
Patel is 100% correct. Its selfish and self interested to be booking holidays abroad. Is it really going to kill you to have a staycation? Its us Mallorcans you are putting at risk and we don't want you.
Zoe / Hace about 2 hours
Same old, same old. These people do not seem to talk to each other and consult before they come up with these contradictory messages. it has been going on from the start, and how many times government has been criticised for confusing the issue? do they ever learn ?
Nigel / Hace about 2 hours
No, not for us Brits, we will probably still be banned! Would nice to know what the vaccination passport will achieve except more bureaucracy, and additional costs; also will a test be required 72 hours before? Bearing in mind, you receive a card when you are vaccinated, why has this been kept in the dark?
zaax / Hace about 3 hours
People can still carry the virus even if vaccinated, and as europe's vaccination program has stalled, will the Ballerics be ready for us?
17th May will be 2 weeks after my second shot, I will be ready but will Spain be ready?