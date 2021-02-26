The Consell de Mallorca is to pay Calvia City Council 100,000 euros a year for a plot of land for the fourth Technical Vehicle Inspection or ITV Station on the Island.

The plenary has approved the list of Administrative Clauses for the 5,600 square metre plot of land in Polígono Son Bugadelles.

The land was ceded to the Consell through the expropriation procedure, with an annual fee of 100,000 euros for the first 10 years of the concession, without prejudice to its revision once it has been definitively fixed.

The terms and conditions approved in the plenary session also state that the duration of the concession for the ITV Station will be 35 years.

After that, annual extensions to the Administrative Concession will be possible for up to 50 years. Calvia City Council estimated the expropriation of the site at 1.1 million euros, but the price was set by the courts.