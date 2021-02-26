Land for ITV Station in Calvia.

Land for ITV Station in Calvia.

25-02-2021P.A.M.

The Consell de Mallorca is to pay Calvia City Council 100,000 euros a year for a plot of land for the fourth Technical Vehicle Inspection or ITV Station on the Island.

The plenary has approved the list of Administrative Clauses for the 5,600 square metre plot of land in Polígono Son Bugadelles.

The land was ceded to the Consell through the expropriation procedure, with an annual fee of 100,000 euros for the first 10 years of the concession, without prejudice to its revision once it has been definitively fixed.

The terms and conditions approved in the plenary session also state that the duration of the concession for the ITV Station will be 35 years.

After that, annual extensions to the Administrative Concession will be possible for up to 50 years. Calvia City Council estimated the expropriation of the site at 1.1 million euros, but the price was set by the courts.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.