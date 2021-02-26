At Minorca Airport

The vaccine passport should be just one tool.

On Friday, Balearic tourism minister Iago Negueruela described the European Union's approval of a vaccine passport on Thursday as "a great announcement". However, he argued that this should not be the only mechanism. The production of vaccines is at present not great enough to immunise the entire population. He therefore advocated complementary measures, such as safe tourist travel corridors between places with similar levels of coronavirus incidence and diagnostic tests in places of travel origin. The passport "cannot be the only way to travel".

Negueruela said that the regional government had proposed a vaccination certificate "months ago" and that the Balearics have offered to be one of the first regions of Spain where this certificate is applied. In this regard, work should start as soon as possible on defining what it will be like.

