Around a hundred people took part in Monday's protest in Palma that had been organised by Resistencia Balear.

The protest march, for which there was permission, started in Plaça Espanya and ended outside the Balearic government's Consolat de Mar headquarters. The protesters called for the reopening of all hospitality businesses and for continuing pressure on the government.

As well as calling on President Armengol to resign, the protesters demanded that all bars and restaurants be allowed to reopen, and not just ones with terraces. Spokesperson Victor Sánchez said that the government's measures were insufficient, noting that only some 15% of establishments will be able to reopen. Businesses without terraces "are doomed to fail".

There were no incidents and no arrests. A small group of Falangists, bearing the flag of the eagle and singing the Falange "Cara al Sol" (Facing the Sun) anthem, were asked for identity by police.