Protest in Palma, Mallorca against bar and restaurant closures

Police asked for identity from a small group of Falangists.

01-03-2021Miquel À. Cañellas

Around a hundred people took part in Monday's protest in Palma that had been organised by Resistencia Balear.

The protest march, for which there was permission, started in Plaça Espanya and ended outside the Balearic government's Consolat de Mar headquarters. The protesters called for the reopening of all hospitality businesses and for continuing pressure on the government.

As well as calling on President Armengol to resign, the protesters demanded that all bars and restaurants be allowed to reopen, and not just ones with terraces. Spokesperson Victor Sánchez said that the government's measures were insufficient, noting that only some 15% of establishments will be able to reopen. Businesses without terraces "are doomed to fail".

There were no incidents and no arrests. A small group of Falangists, bearing the flag of the eagle and singing the Falange "Cara al Sol" (Facing the Sun) anthem, were asked for identity by police.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.