The Balearic health service has started the vaccination of people over the age of 80 in health centres. These are people who were not included in the initial priority groups (those in care homes, for example) and who do not attend day centres.

Vaccination of the over-80s who are registered users of day centres began last week. For people with reduced mobility who are unable to get to a health centre, nursing teams will go to their homes. In all, there are some 50,000 people in this age group.

Seventy per cent have already been vaccinated at least once. The vaccination of people over the age of 95 - 2,635 in all - is also starting this week. The health ministry reported yesterday that 71,922 doses of vaccine have been administered (80.8% of doses that have been delivered); 22,681 people have been vaccinated twice.