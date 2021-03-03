Palma Cathedral, Mallorca.

Palma Cathedral, Mallorca. archive photo.

13-04-2020Wendy Wighton Urquhart

It’s mostly cloudy in Palma today with a high of 16 degrees, a light wind and an overnight the temperature of 11.

Andratx is 17 and overcast with an easterly breeze, occasional sunny spells and a low of 9.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Paguera.

It’s wet and windy in Santanyi with a high of 16 degrees, some slivers of sunshine and a low of 9.

Pollensa is 17 with black clouds and the possibility of rain this morning, a mixture of sun and clouds this afternoon and a low of 9.

Five day forecast on the Balearic Islands

Deya is cloudy all day with a high of 16 degrees, a light northerly wind and an overnight temperature of 8.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.