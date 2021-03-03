It’s mostly cloudy in Palma today with a high of 16 degrees, a light wind and an overnight the temperature of 11.

Andratx is 17 and overcast with an easterly breeze, occasional sunny spells and a low of 9.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Paguera.

It’s wet and windy in Santanyi with a high of 16 degrees, some slivers of sunshine and a low of 9.

Pollensa is 17 with black clouds and the possibility of rain this morning, a mixture of sun and clouds this afternoon and a low of 9.

Deya is cloudy all day with a high of 16 degrees, a light northerly wind and an overnight temperature of 8.