The tennis player buys a penthouse apartment with more than 400 square metres with terraces and swimming pools worth 5 million euros.

03-03-2021Youtube Última Hora

Rafa Nadal has served up an ace splashing out almost 4.5 million euros on a luxury penthouse apartment in the Paseo Mallorca, in central Palma.

The apartment complex is under construction at the moment.

The apartments are luxurious to say the least but Nadal's is the champion of the block.

It has an enormous terrace with its own swimming pool with fanastic views over Palma.

The five bedroomed apartment has a total area of 4,000 square metres.

The apartment complex, just infront of the main police headquarters and a stone's throw away from the Bulletin office, will be completed shortly.

Nadal usually lives in his home town of Manacor close to his family. He has recently bought a new yacht which is moored in Puerto Cristo.

