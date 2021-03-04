The weather for the first weekend in March will be a bit unsettled according to the State Meteorological Agency, Aemet.

Friday will be cloudy with scattered showers, fog and dusty northeasterly winds and the daytime high of 17 degrees will fall to around 6 overnight, which is a couple of degrees warmer than usual at this time of year.

Saturday will be overcast with morning mist and rain in some areas, easterly and northeasterly dusty winds and highs of 17 in Palma and Andratx, 16 in Santanyi and sa Pobla and 18 in Soller. Overnight the mercury will hover between 7 and 10 degrees.

Sunday will be horrible with grey skies, heavy rain and dusty northeasterly winds. It will be slightly cooler than Saturday with highs of 14 degrees in Palma, 17 in Calvia, 16 in Felanitx and Muro and 17 in Soller, but it will be slightly warmer overnight with lows of 8-10 degrees in most places.

Here's a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Palma.