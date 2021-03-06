The health ministry's Saturday report shows 51 new positive cases of coronavirus, sixteen more than Friday, and a test rate of 2.28% from 2,236 tests (264 fewer tests than were reported on Friday). Thirty-five of these cases are in Mallorca; in Ibiza 13 and in Minorca three.

There are two more Covid patients on wards in Mallorca (46). In Ibiza the number has dropped by one to 33, while in Minorca there are now no patients. In intensive care in Minorca there is still the one patient, and in Ibiza there is no change to the twelve. In Mallorca the number is down one to 26.

Seventeen more patients have been discharged from hospital and a further 121 people have recovered. One more death has been confirmed. The total is 733.

The 14-day cumulative incidence of positive new cases per 100,000 is 57.59 in the Balearics, 58.14 in Mallorca, 75.72 in Ibiza, 16.51 in Formentera and 7.49 in Minorca.

In terms of vaccination, 84,738 doses have been administered; 25,133 people have been vaccinated twice, 20,143 of them in Mallorca.