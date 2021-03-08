On Monday, mass vaccination began at the Germans Escalas sports centre in Palma. With the current supply of vaccines, public health expects to be able to administer some 800 doses per day. Seven of fourteen vaccination lines are operational. When all fourteen are functional, the forecast is to be able to vaccinate 3,000 people per day.

The director of IB-Salut management, Manuel Palomino, explains that the sports centre - at 50% capacity for now - has been adapted to accommodate the number of doses that are delivered and to be able to increase the scale of vaccination.

Teachers and members of the security forces are among those currently being contacted for vaccination. The vaccination lines will be operating seven days a week between 8am and 8pm, with certain ones remaining operational until 10pm for those who cannot be vaccinated during the normal hours.

The sports centre is the second mass vaccination site in use along with Son Dureta. From the middle of this month, the other sites will be used. In Mallorca these are the Mateu Canyelles sports centre in Inca (with six lines) and the Manacor Hippodrome (also with six lines). There will be six lines at the Mahon exhibition centre and ten at Ibiza's. The Canal Salut health centre in Ciutadella will have four lines and the hospital in Formentera two.

Because of these sites and if vaccines are delivered as expected, the health service says that it will be possible to vaccinate up to 120,000 people per week.

Figures from the health service on Monday indicate that 89,331 doses of vaccine have been administered in the Balearics; 25,134 people have been vaccinated twice. In Mallorca, these figures are 71,885 and 20,144.