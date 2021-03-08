The Balearic Ports Authority (APB) is to present projects valued at 310 million euros to the European Commission. These relate to the Mediterranean Corridor and will mean that part of the investment in Palma until 2030 will be financed by the EU.

Palma was recently included in the Mediterranean Corridor, which crosses six countries - Spain, France, Italy, Slovenia, Croatia and Hungary - and is one of the priority axes of the Trans-European Transport Network.

The planned investment of 310 million euros includes 275 million for modernisation of infrastructure, internal connections and access in Palma. The remaining investment is for clean energy and new technologies.

The various projects aim to transform Palma into a "smart" port with connections to other ports and further developments in terms of electronic administration and cybersecurity. The president of the APB, Francesc Antich, says that the Mediterranean Corridor will strengthen ties with the continent and mean that Palma participates in committees which decide on financing to improve infrastructure and services.

The Mediterranean Corridor, because of European high-speed rail line connections and interoperability with the main Spanish ports, will constitute one of the most important commercial and economic transport hubs in Europe.