Drivers from all over Europe are gearing up for the 17th edition of Mallorca’s famous Rally Clásico, which always takes place during the second weekend of March.

Strict controls will be in place because of the coronavirus pandemic: All drivers will be given antigen tests, card sheets have been replaced by a photographic system to avoid unnecessary contact and hydro-alcoholic gels will be available.

The Rally Clásico is one of the top 5 events on the Island, but for safety reasons only 70 classic vehicles will take part in this year’s event.

There's a few beauties competing for this year’s title, including a Jaguar E-Type, Porsche 356, a 1958 Bentley Old Number One, a 1947 3⁄8 Racer and a 2008 Ferrari New Stratos and drivers include National and International champions such as Nadal Galiana and Kris Rosenberger.

On Thursday, the cars will leave Puerto Portals for the Estellencs-Andratx leg of the competition and the second leg of stage one will take them from Coll de sa Creu-Calvia, then Capdellá-Galilea.

On Friday, the first leg of stage 2 takes the drivers from Coves Campanet-Pollensa, then Pollensa-Lluc.

Their next challenge is Sa Calobra, which will be closed to all other traffic during the event and the drivers will finish the day with the last leg of stage 2 from Gorg Blau-Mirador de Ses Barques.

On Saturday drivers will race to the finish via the Coll des Tords-Coll de Sa Creu and Puigpunyent-Esporles stages of the competition.

The rally has the support of the Brose International car company, the Mallorca Turismo Foundation and the Calviá 2004 Foundation.

“Holding events of this level brings significant added value to the Island as a destination 365 days a year,” stressed Mallorca Tourism Foundation Director, Andreu Serra.

“This year I want to highlight the effort made by the entire team that makes up this great family, who made it possible to carry out this sporting event, guaranteeing that this test is a benchmark in the world of motoring at an International level,” added Event Director, Toni Dezcallar.

Puerto Portals Director, Álvaro Irala thanked the Classic Rally organisers for their efforts amid this year's difficult circumstances.

The Rally Clásico is open to all visitors, but because of the coronavirus pandemic a QR code system will be installed at the entrance in Puerto Portals and fans all stages of the competition will be closed to the public to avoid crowding.

Fans can follow the competition via the rally’s social media pages or by logging on to the website: www.rallyislamallorca.com.