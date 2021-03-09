Cala Banyalbufar, Mallorca.

Cala Banyalbufar, Mallorca. archive photo.

08-07-2014Ultima Hora

The sun’s out in Palma and it’s 17 degrees with a light northerly wind, but be warned, it’ll be very cold tonight with a low of 2 degrees.

Calvia is 15 degrees and windy with plenty of sunshine throughout the day and an overnight temperature of 7.

It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Santanyi with a high of 16 degrees, a soft breeze and a low of 6.

Capdepera is sunny and 14 degrees with an easterly wind and an overnight low of 8.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Cala Ratjada.

And it’s sunny but chilly in Banyalbufar and the daytime high of 13 degrees will fall to 9 after dark.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.