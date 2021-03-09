The sun’s out in Palma and it’s 17 degrees with a light northerly wind, but be warned, it’ll be very cold tonight with a low of 2 degrees.

Calvia is 15 degrees and windy with plenty of sunshine throughout the day and an overnight temperature of 7.

It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Santanyi with a high of 16 degrees, a soft breeze and a low of 6.

Capdepera is sunny and 14 degrees with an easterly wind and an overnight low of 8.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Cala Ratjada.

And it’s sunny but chilly in Banyalbufar and the daytime high of 13 degrees will fall to 9 after dark.