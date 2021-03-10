The 'Lady Moura' is one of the world’s most luxurious megayachts and she's just returned to Club de Mar in Palma.

The ‘Lady Moura’ is 105 metres long and was built by the famous German shipyard, Blohm & Voss in 1990 for the Saudi magnate Nasser Al Rashid, who named it in honour of his wife, Mouna Al Ayub.

Thirty years ago, the ‘Lady Moura’ was the biggest, best and most expensive yacht ever built. She has 7 decks and the one for the owners has 6 staterooms. There’s also a helipad, a gym, a movie theatre, a disco, spa and sauna and indoor pool onboard.

The ‘Lady Moura’ has been a permanent fixture in Palma Bay right from the start and several famous guests have been welcomed onboard, including the former US President Bill Clinton, during his holiday in Formentera in 2004.

Integral rehabilitation

During more than three decades of nautical life, her international position by volume has risen from 9th place to 42nd, which shows the spectacular growth in the exclusive Nautical Sector.

The interior of this beauty was designed by Italian Luigi Sturchio in a style that combines tradition with modernity and can accommodate 26 guests and 65 crew.

The ‘Lady Moura’ was put up for sale last year and is worth an estimated 200 million euros.

Since last September she’s been spotted in Italy, Monaco and has been docked in Alicante since October.

The ‘Lady Moura’ returned to Palma via Gibraltar and will be here in Mallorca for a week.