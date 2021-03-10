Es Caragol, Colònia de Sant Jordi, Mallorca.

Es Caragol, Colònia de Sant Jordi, Mallorca.

12-08-2020Ultima Hora

It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Palma today with a high of 17, strong southerly winds and a low of 4.

Calvia is 16, cloudy and windy this morning, but the sun will come out this afternoon and it will be 8 degrees after dark.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Paguera.

It’s 18 degrees, windy, warm and sunny this morning in Felanitx, but the clouds will roll in this afternoon and it’ll be 6 degrees overnight.

Santa Margalida is 19 and sunny with occasional clouds, moderate winds and a low of 5.

Five day forecast on the Balearic Islands

And it’s a lovely, sunny Thursday in Deya with a daytime high of 17 degrees dropping to 6 when the sun goes down.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.