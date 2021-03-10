It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Palma today with a high of 17, strong southerly winds and a low of 4.

Calvia is 16, cloudy and windy this morning, but the sun will come out this afternoon and it will be 8 degrees after dark.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Paguera.

It’s 18 degrees, windy, warm and sunny this morning in Felanitx, but the clouds will roll in this afternoon and it’ll be 6 degrees overnight.

Santa Margalida is 19 and sunny with occasional clouds, moderate winds and a low of 5.

And it’s a lovely, sunny Thursday in Deya with a daytime high of 17 degrees dropping to 6 when the sun goes down.