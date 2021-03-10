Vaccination in Mallorca

More age groups now being vaccinated.

10-03-2021Efe

On Friday, vaccination of people aged 55 will start. They are part of the 45 to 55-year-old age group (Group 9) under the vaccination plan. There are 16,226 people in this age group. InfoVacuna will be contacting them to give appointments at various centres on the islands.

Also on Friday, vaccination of people aged between 80 and 90 will start. There are 39,700 people in this age range. They will be given appointments at health centres or, in cases of reduced mobility, they will be visited at home by primary care teams.

