Award-winning photo by Marisa Sakura Dalnäs.

10-03-2021Marisa Sakura Dalnäs.

The best photographs from the 34th edition of Palma Fotogràfica are now on show at Casal Solleric in Palma.

The exhibition, which is created and organised by Pilar Negredo, has been running since 1987 and is hugely popular.

Award-winning photo by Isabel Martín.

Palma Fotogràfica challenges amateur photographers to expose the charm of the Balearic capital through the lens and although there were fewer participants this year because of the pandemic, more than 200 people took to the streets on February 14 and came back with some stunning images.

Award-winning photo by Alberto Simón.

The best of the best are showcased in the exhibition along with a sample of photos of empty streets, closed bars and restaurants and several images reflecting the slow heartbeat of the city in these difficult times.

Award-winning photograph by Jaume Adrover.

Inauguration

The organisers, collaborating companies and winners will attend Thursday's opening ceremony at Casal Solleric on Passeig del Born, but public access is restricted to comply with health standards.

Prizes will be awarded by Emaya, Foto Ruano Pro, CEF, the School of Audiovisual Arts, EDIB, Cuso Fotografía Mallorca, Mercat de l’Olivar, Betacolor, Ocimax, Augusta, Rívoli and Manacor Cinema.

Award-winning photograph by Mari Carmen Dezcallar.

The winning photographs were snapped by: Montse Furment Giner, Marisa Sakura Dalnäs, María Agustina Spacarotel, Manuel Barrientos Martín, Alberto Romero González, Alberto Simón Martorell, Prisca Laguna Solis, Lucas Milia, María del Carmen Dezcallar Leoz, Jaume Adrover Fuster, Anthony Neitzke, Xisca Lliteras Riutort, Rafel Balaguer Prunes, Laure De Klopstein, Isabel Martín Suárez and Luís Martínez Ochoa.

Award-winning photo by Laure de Klopstein.

Palma Fotogràfica also pays tribute to Emaya workers with images of the men and women who are helping to make the city more sustainable.

Award-winning photograph by Montse Furment.

