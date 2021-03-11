Beach in Mallorca.

It’s a foggy Friday morning in Palma, but it will be 22 degrees when the sun comes out at lunchtime, then cool down when the clouds reappear this evening, bringing a low of 10.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam on the Paseo Marítimo.

Calvia is 20 and sunny with low-moderate northerly winds and an overnight temperature of 8 degrees.

It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy and quite windy in Santanyi with a high of 20 falling to 7 after dark.

Alcudia is 17 with lots of sunshine, some afternoon cloud, moderate northeasterly winds and a low of 9.

And it’s a lovely sunny day in Valldemossa with a top temperature of 17 degrees, light-moderate northerly winds and a low of 7.

